Candace Owens Drags JAY-Z & Beyoncé Over Alleged Ties To Diddy 

Candace Owens is coming for Beyoncé and JAY-Z in a heated rant, suggesting they start speaking up about their alleged ties to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

Over the weekend, the singer’s mother, Tina Lawson, called out the controversial conservative commentator for touting “fake news” about Kamala Harris allegedly paying Bey to speak at a rally in her native Houston.

According to Owens, her report broke Beyoncé.

“Beyoncé just completely had some sort of a mental breakdown and called her mommy,” she claimed.

Tina Knowles shared Owens’ allegations that Beyonce was paid to endorse Harris.

“This has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It’s called False Information,’ she wrote of Owens’ report. “Beyoncé did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris’s rally in Houston.”

However, Candace Owens accused Beyoncé and her mother of using her contacts at Meta to have the post removed.

Owens then launched into a scathing critique, accusing the singer of lacking authenticity and cultural relevance compared to a decade ago, describing her as ‘annoying’ now.

“10 years ago, Beyonce and JAY-Z telling us who to vote for, that would have mattered. But it just doesn’t anymore. Actually it’s annoying,” Owen stated. “Beyoncé, listen to me girlfriend because I know you’re watching. You don’t gotta text from your mommy’s burner account on Instagram.”

Owens then turned to JAY-Z questioning his connection to Diddy.

“If you wanna start with being authentic,” she added. “Maybe give us some answers about Diddy’s parties. Your husband’s been close with him.”

She concluded her rant, “I would really caution you to see which way the wind is blowing girlfriend. Because it is not in your favor.”