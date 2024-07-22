Candace Owens Ripped To Shreds After Claiming Kamala Harris “Slept Her Way To The Top” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Candace Owens is being dragged online after resurrecting debunked claims that Vice President Kamala Harris secured her position by sleeping with prominent politicians.

On Sunday (July 21), the controversial far-right commentator weighed in with her opinion after Joe Biden announced he would be bowing out of the 2024 Presidential race and endorsing his Vice President. She took to her YouTube channel with a live broadcast about the news.

According to Owens, “It’s a fact” that Harris “slept her way to the top,” citing her brief relationship with former San Francisco mayor Willie Brown in the 1990s.

“She was with some sixty-year-old man, got her start in the political career,” Owens stated before claiming Harris was “thotting through life.” She also claimed Brown “was married and he was in his 60s and Kamala Harris was just a spring chicken.”

According to Owens, “that is how [Harris] entered the political scene.” She went on to claim that Harris was never part of the Democratic Party “ecosystem,” but she was recruited to highlight how “white” the Republican party is.

Wow! Here comes the right in full attack mode.

Candace Owens says Kamala Harris slept her way to the top as she reacts to Joe Biden dropping out of the 2024 presidential race. pic.twitter.com/hPWvl7TyxC — #TheResistance (@BoneKnightmare) July 22, 2024

Candace Owens Fact Checked Over Kamala Harris “Affair” Claims

However, social media users blasted Candace Owens when clips of her comments About Kamala Harris circulated.

“Girl Trump was convicted of sexual assault. And 34 felonies. And Your point is ???” one person wrote on Instagram, while another added, “Donald Trump clearly sexually assaulted his way up.”

Meanwhile, others still fact-checked her long-debunked remarks about Harris having an affair with Brown.

“I hear Candace Owens is trashing VP Kamala Harris for her relationship to SF Mayor Willie Brown,” one X (Twitter) user shared. “Brown has been separated from wife over 40 yrs, and has often gone to galas w/his girlfriend on one arm, and his wife on the other. Can’t dig up any dirt, Candace??? Awww.”

I hear Candace Owens is trashing VP Kamala Harris for her relationship to SF Mayor Willie Brown. Brown has been separated from wife over 40 yrs, and has often gone to galas w/his girlfriend on one arm, and his wife on the other. Can't dig up any dirt, Candace??? Awww. — Abigail (@TrueBlueResists) July 22, 2024

In 2020, Reuters confirmed that Brown was legally married when he and Harris dated in 1994 to 1995. However, the outlet stated “affair” claims are “misleading” as he had been separated from his wife for over a decade.

“Harris and Brown’s relationship was not secret and they made public appearances as a couple,” Reuters reported.

Check out some other reactions to Candace Owens’ remarks about Kamala Harris below.

Not Candace Owens saying Kamala slept her way to the top when Miss I can't get a decent stylist married her husband after only two weeks because he was fame adjacent. — 𝗫 𝟱𝟬 𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗱𝗲𝘀 𝗢𝗳 𝗚𝗲𝗲𝗸 𝗫👻🐾🍕 (@BexM05) July 22, 2024

Donald trump slept his way with p### stars and raped teenagers as far as we know what’s your point in fact how did you get your job maybe there is a little guilt there with a lotta bit of projecting https://t.co/4oOdGzbeH7 — Go Getter🙌🏽 (@180rae) July 22, 2024

If Kamala p#### got her to the top of the white house you need to reevaluate your p#### Candace cause it's getting you nowhere — DADITO CALDERONE (@TAXSTONE) July 22, 2024