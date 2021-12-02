Cardi B And Tattooed Guy Held 5-Hour Settlement Talks – It Didn’t End Well

Rap star Cardi B tried to settle a $5 million lawsuit with a man who claims she stole his back tattoo and caused him mental anguish. But the battle rages on!

Rap star Cardi B and her tattooed nemesis Kevin Michael Brophy took another shot at settling a $5 million lawsuit over claims she stole his back tattoo yesterday (December 1st).

A settlement conference was held via Zoom between their lawyers, with Magistrate Judge Rosenbluth, overseeing the settlement talks.

Brophy’s lawyer A. Barry Cappello and Lawrence J. Conlan took on Cardi’s legal team. The rapper had four lawyers present: Alan G. Dowling, Jonathan Davis, Dina LaPolt and Mariah Comer. Cardi and Brophy were not present.

Unfortunately, after five long hours of discussions and numerous lawyers present, the talks failed. An agreement could not be reached by either side.

Brophy sued Cardi B in 2017 for $5 million. He claims Cardi used his back tattoo of a tiger and a snake and superimposed it on another model.

Then, a graphic designer created a racy cover featuring a model in snuggling in between Cardi’s legs, as she chugged down a 40 oz of beer on the cover of her debut mixtape “Gangsta B#### Music Vol. 1.”

According to Brophy, he deserves a piece of everything Cardi B has received since the 2016 release of the mixtape, claiming it propelled her to her current status as one of the world’s most famous rappers.

During a deposition, Cardi B blasted Brophy’s lawsuit as nothing but a money grab from a disgruntled man who “works in a damn f##king surf shop.”

“It’s wasting my time. It’s wasting my money…all because of some bulls##t, trying to get money, and then $5,000,000. Are you f##king kidding me?” Cardi B snapped during a deposition.

The settlement talks on December 1st is the fourth time the pair have attempted to reach a settlement over the dispute.

Both parties unsuccessfully tried to resolve their issues in August of 2020, April of 2020, and August of 2021.

The trial date was initially set for October 26th, 2021, but Cardi B successfully had the trial postponed until February 1st, 2021.