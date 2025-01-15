Cardi B Accuses Offset Of Being Spiteful Toward Their Kids & Claims He Won’t Sign Off On Divorce

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get the scoop on Cardi B’s emotional livestream where she addresses her ongoing divorce drama with Offset.

Cardi B has once again allowed her frustrations with her estranged husband Offset to boil over into an explosive livestream littered with claims of his alleged petty conduct amid their ongoing divorce proceedings.

On Tuesday (January 14), the “WAP” rapper’s latest fiery livestream went viral as fans tuned in to hear Cardi air out her grievances against Offset—with her latest claims stemming from her accusation that he’s being spiteful toward her and their children.

Cardi claims that the father of their children is being difficult and refusing to sign the divorce papers. Cardi opened up the entire saga in a profane rant about the emotional toll it’s taking while making it clear she’s determined to stay strong and move forward.

“A muthafucka thought that he was gonna ruin my year and have me fed up like they had me fed up last year but I’m so strong,” Cardi began. “I’m so f###### strong and it doesn’t affect me anymore.”

Despite her resilience, she admitted that Offset’s actions toward their kids still cut deep. “Even after you try to ruin me by being spiteful towards me and my kids, I still got my ass up and went to f*cking work.”

Offset with a new post following another rant from Cardi B about him doing things to her ‘behind the scenes’ and not signing the divorce papers pic.twitter.com/01XcMHivrn — Glock Topickz (@Glock_Topickz) January 14, 2025

Cardi B became visibly emotional as she recounted her efforts to support Offset in the past, only to feel betrayed in return. “

You do so much for a muthafucka, lift them up when they’re down, lift them up when everybody turns their back on them,” she said. “Pray for them before you pray for yourself, and then a muthafucka comes and bothers your peace to tell you that you wasn’t enough because you never listened.”

Her frustrations grew as she described Offset’s alleged attempts to manipulate the situation, claiming he’s using their children as an excuse to delay the divorce process.

“You want to talk about, ‘Oh, you haven’t accepted the divorce because you’re not gonna agree on my terms because you just want to see the kids,’ you just called your daughter for the first time this year yesterday,” she revealed. “You love your kids so much, and you bought them s### for Christmas, but you came to New York to buy your other kids gifts and bought my kids s### on purpose to spite me.”

Cardi Bdidn’t stop there, accusing Offset and his mother of wronging her in the past and continuing to stir up conflict.

“I ain’t listen after you and your mama robbed me,” she claimed. “Ask muthaf*ckas where the Christmas gifts at.”

Cardi B later touched on her frustration with Offset’s alleged tactics to make her appear unhinged.

“This is what a muthafucka wants,” she said. A muthafucka wants me to go on social media to crash out so I could look crazy. That was always their plan. That’s why I’ve been quiet. But you’re gonna stop f*cking playing with me, and you’re gonna sign these f*cking divorce papers.”

The livestream ended with Cardi delivering a firm message to Offset. “Stop using my kids for an excuse. You’re not gonna keep using my kids for an excuse because these are the facts.”