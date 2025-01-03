Cardi B Makes Dating Life Announcement Contradicting Offset’s Lewd Picture Scandal Claim

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Get the scoop on the latest development in Cardi B’s personal life.

Cardi B has shared an interesting development about her personal life on the heels of her estranged husband’s claims about her alleged intimate encounters with other men.

In case you missed it, the former Migos rapper unleashed a scathing tweet targeting his estranged wife. In the short yet piercing message, Offset appeared to accuse Cardi B of sending him a picture of herself being intimate with another man. Along with the aforementioned accusation, the Father Of Four rapper alleged that mystery man wasn’t the only individual who Cardi had recently been with.

”Sent me a pic of a N#### attacking you from the back [crying laughing emoji] your friend been smacked too,” Offset wrote in the tweet.

However, now, Cardi B is claiming that she has pressed the pause button on her dating life, for the time being, in order to focus on the major plans she has for the month of January. She revealed the revelation she had leading her to make the decision during her recent unfiltered livestream.

“I don’t even want to take d*ck right now because every single time I take d*ck, like I told this n*gga this right, every time I take d*ck, I get distracted,” Cardi confessed candidly. She made it clear that her priorities are locked in, explaining, “I don’t want no distraction,” she said. “This January is a very crucial month for me.”

The Grammy-winning artist elaborated on her decision, saying, “January is very, very, very, very important and I have a mission to complete.” She stressed just how high the stakes are for her upcoming endeavors. “If I don’t complete this mission, it’s going to f*ck up the schedule for this year.”

In another portion of her address, Cardi also pointed to the frequent games, such as phone tag, that are often played during the early stages of dating, as elements of deterrence inspiring her not to go perusing for suitors. “Don’t even want to like entertain n*ggas because I’m the type of person that like if I text you and you ain’t text me back in 30 minutes, like you p##### me off,” she admitted. “So now I’m p##### at you for a whole two hours. So now I’m distracted.”

Hear Cardi’s full address on the matter in the post above.