Offset & Cardi B Drama Continues Amid Lewd Text Scandal & Her NYE Link-Up With Quavo

Offset and Cardi B’s relationship drama is spilling over into 2025 and now Quavo has been dragged into the mix.

Precisely four minutes before the proverbial ball dropped ringing in the new year, the former Migos rapper unleashed a scathing tweet targeting his estranged wife. In the short yet piercing message, Offset appeared to accuse Cardi B of sending him a picture of herself being intimate with another man. Along with the aforementioned accusation, the Father Of Four rapper alleged that mystery man wasn’t the only individual who Cardi had recently been with.

”Sent me a pic of a N#### attacking you from the back [crying laughing emoji] your friend been smacked too,” Offset wrote in the tweet.

Offset didn’t stop there and continued to go off in a series of tweets.

“Dees folks getting f#cked idgaf,” he wrote in a remark before adding in another, “F#ck the OPps idc. I’m back to me offset f### ya.”

Further complicating matters, a video began circulating on social media of Cardi B and Offset’s ex-Migo counterpart Quavo taking shots together at what appeared to be a New Year’s Eve event at a nightclub. While it appeared as though the pair were simply sharing a toast together and nothing more, the internet immediately ran with the opposite narrative.

A media outlet on Twitter (X) shared a video of the interaction between the pair in a tweet, writing, “Ex stripper Cardi B on her revenge tour to get back at her husband by hanging wit offset cousin ‘Quavo’.”

Though it’s unclear if Offset’s tweets were at all directed at Quavo, it’s worth noting that the pair of rappers appeared to be on a path to reconciliation throughout 2024. Though Quavo previously described Cardi and Offset’s drama as a “soap opera” in September 2023, he seemingly patched things up with Set last March. Offset actually opened up about the state of their relationship during an appearance on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo’s Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

“I don’t feel like I owe it to people to show how much me and bro love each other,” he explained. “We went through something. We don’t have to show you smiles on faces … so stop doing that.”

Offset explained there’s no animosity between he and Quavo, and they celebrate each other’s successes.

“We aint on no sucker s### with each other. We both came in this s### together and we both knew that, we understood that, and we lost our brother,” he continued. “I still go through s###; I know bro go through s###. N##### love each other though at the end of the day. We men, we real brothers, and we cool with it, so be cool with it.