Cardi B Addresses Not Approving ‘True Hollywood Story’ About Her Life

The E! network recently announced the upcoming season premiere of True Hollywood Story will focus on Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar. The subject of the show wanted her fans to know that she was not involved in the creative process.
“I love E! And I always been grateful for all the love but I did not approve of the [E! Hollywood Story]. My life is my story. How can someone tell my story without asking me?” tweeted Cardi on Monday.
She also posted, “But hey maybe the story will be good [I don’t know]. I mean I haven’t seen it. However, I would love to tell my story myself when I’m ready. I been thru and been influenced by a lot of bad s### since a teenager that when I’m ready I will like to talk about.”
The “Cardi B” episode of E! True Hollywood Story is scheduled to air on March 15 with commentary by Love & Hip Hop television producer Mona Scott-Young and Hip Hop artist Maino. Plus, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Beyoncé Knowles, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and other celebrities will be highlighted throughout the season as well.
