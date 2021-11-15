Cardi B Addresses People Saying She’s “Supposed To Have Long Hair” Because She’s Mixed

Belcalis “Cardi B” Almánzar has been very open about discussing her race and ethnicity. That includes the daughter of a Dominican father and Afro-Trinidadian mother repeatedly speaking on her hair texture.

This weekend Cardi B once again addressed people having something to say about her head of hair. The Invasion of Privacy album creator wrote on Instagram:

Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear “you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair”? That’s not true and very misleading. I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case. Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now. They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true. A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all. now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and tiktok about how to care for our hair better. I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have “BAD HAIR” there’s no such thing as bad hair. and “good” hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD. Check out my pinned story “HAIR DAY” and I can’t wait to show ya more of my hair care routines. @iamcardib Instagram

That Instagram message from Cardi B amassed more than 4 million likes and over 31,000 comments. Blue-check-marked celebrities such as Ozuna, Rico Nasty, Bobby Lytes, Jason Lee, and Sukihana left positive statements under Cardi’s IG post.

Back in January, Cardi B also commented on social media users questioning her racial identity. The Afro-Latina superstar tweeted at the time, “Every 6 months I gotta explain myself cause people can’t research… Every 6 months this [becomes] a topic cause people [can’t] do simple research. Trust me I’m tired of it too.”