Cardi B Addresses Her Race & Ethnicity Following DaniLeigh Colorism Controversy

(AllHipHop News)
Once again Cardi B took to social media to comment on her ethnic roots. The latest conversation on the topic was sparked by the backlash singer/rapper DaniLeigh recently experienced for her unreleased song “Yellow Bone.”
DaniLeigh faced accusations of promoting colorism because of the record’s theme and later offered an apology. The Miami-raised recording artist was also criticized because she identifies as Dominican which led to complaints that she was not Black.
Cardi is also part Dominican, so her name was brought into the online discussion as Twitter users began comparing the “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker to DaniLeigh. This led to Cardi tweeting, “Let me do this s### again.”
Let me do this s### again
The Bronx-bred entertainer then went on to post photos of her mother’s side of the family which is Trinidadian. Cardi also pointed out that she has identified herself as “Afro-Latino” even before she was a chart-topping music superstar.
“It’s time for ya to pick up a book. Your ignorance at this point is a choice,” wrote the Invasion of Privacy album creator. She later added, “Every 6 months I gotta explain myself cause people can’t research… Every 6 months this [becomes] a topic cause people [can’t] do simple research. Trust me I’m tired of it too.”
Cardi also posted, “This whole conversation started because every time somebody is in hot water ya bring my name up. Always no matter what! I could be dead and I wake up to tweets like ‘but cardi’ ‘but why cardi’ even if it GOT NOTHIN TO DO WIT ME! Like Deum when ya going to stop? I’m the [scapegoat].”
My grandma (my mother’s mother) pic.twitter.com/WPHnHumU0x
My aunts and my mother pic.twitter.com/Ku7xFN5dYO
My mom , me ,Henny and my mom brother pic.twitter.com/h5VkxaQPiS
It’s time for ya to pick up a book.Your ignorance at this point is a Choice .
Before I even got my teeth fix I was talking about my roots Not just cause of fame Thank you carry one 😘😘😘😘😘😘 pic.twitter.com/FnJg7OxqyR
Since high school I was very aware of who I was.Nothing new.Learn my countries history before ya type on this app. pic.twitter.com/B5WxRPUJD1
Every 6 months I gotta explain myself cause people can’t research https://t.co/QPO7A3nEqS
And I alway claimed to be half not full before ya come with the b#######. pic.twitter.com/n2ISwl1NlQ
Because every 6 months this become a topic cause people can do simple https://t.co/RyNt5Q41A2 me I’m tired of it too . https://t.co/Tb3k5DvX32
Back then I didn’t really used the right terms .I haven’t always been super woke lmaaaoooo.I should have said half Hispanic cause me saying I’m Spanish don’t make sense cause is a https://t.co/Qw4hr2y0M1 we get older we learn the terms better . https://t.co/t5J2Tc9tIw
At the end of the day I’m a Caucasian british woman from Czech Republic mix with Irish ☘️ THERE YOU HAVE IT ! Now let’s have a nice day ☺️
Sooo I look white ? https://t.co/zup6HuVD2c
This whole conversation started because Everytime somebody is in hot water ya bring my name up .Always no matter what! Icould be dead and I wake up to tweets like “but cardi”“ but why cardi” even if it GOT NOTHIN TO DO WIT ME! Like Deum when ya going to stop ? I’m the escape goat
Twitter : pic.twitter.com/2dQpNxsT5W
