Cardi B Addresses Tyra Banks’ “ANTM” Criticism After Victoria’s Secret Return

Cardi B was at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York this week as Tyra Banks returned to the runway after a 20-year hiatus.

Cardi B is speaking out in defense of Tyra Banks after watching the former supermodel strut her stuff earlier this week.

After a six-year hiatus, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned earlier this week, making a comeback at a star-studded event on Thursday, October 15 in New York City.

Tya Banks also marked her return to the runway, closing out her ninth Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and her first catwalk in almost 20 years.

Cardi B was in attendance, showing off her curves in a stunning baby pink bandage dress.

However, it appears the fashion show got Cardi B thinking about the backlash Tyra Banks received for her treatment of the contestants on America’s Next Top Model.

She hopped on Instagram Live earlier this week to defend the model, claiming she was preparing them for the harsh realities of modeling in the real world.

She pointed out how competitive the industry is and that most hopefuls won’t make it. Referencing the tasks Tyra Banks set for the contestants, Cardi B continued.

“In real shows they make you do s### like that,” she explained. You gotta f###### walk around with a shoe that’s bigger than yours, so you gotta be gripping your f###### toes like this. Or then you gotta probably wear a shoe that’s smaller than your foot.”

Cardi revealed she had to walk in ill-fitting shoes down the runway on two occasions, including the Balenciaga fashion show last December.

“Challenges that Tyra Banks used to give these b###### is the s### that happens in the real f###### world,” she added. “The thing about it is that y’all complain about it because the internet has made y’all soft.”

Tyra Banks Responds To Backlash

Tyra Banks addressed the criticism in 2000 in response to a viral clip of her and fellow America’s Next Top Model judges pressuring contestant Danielle Evans to get dental surgery to close the gap in her front teeth.

“Been seeing the posts about the insensitivity of some past ANTM moments and I agree with you,” she admitted. “Looking back, those were some really off choices. Appreciate your honest feedback and am sending so much love and virtual hugs.”

In a later interview, she added, “Instead of me saying, ‘You must change this,’ on TV, I think what I should have said is, ‘You’re beautiful.’”