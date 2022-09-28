Cardi B Admits She Lost A Multi-Million Dollar “Call of Duty” Deal Over Assault Case 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B said “stupid decisions from the past” cost her a deal for one of the biggest games of the year, “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II.”

Earlier this year, Cardi B teased an exciting collaboration with the video game series “Call of Duty,” wearing the game’s Ghost necklace during her “Hot S###,” music video.

“COD” publisher Activision shared the song, which also appeared to reference one of the game’s characters in the lyrics. “Ghost so popping, don’t gotta be introduced,” Cardi B raps. Fans speculated about Cardi’s involvement with the upcoming “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II,” due for release on Oct. 22.

Cardi B Teases “Call Of Duty” Deal

However, it turns out there was more to the deal. Cardi B revealed she missed out on being involved with one of the biggest gaming releases of the year. The Grammy Award winner took to Twitter on Tuesday (Sept. 27), to warn her fans not to let “stupid decisions” ruin potential opportunities.

“My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned,” Cardi B admitted.

My stupid decisions from the past caused me to miss out on money now. I had a multi-million dollar Call of Duty deal on the table that I couldn’t take because of court. Guys think twice about those quick decisions! Lesson learned. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 27, 2022

Earlier this month (Sept. 15), Cardi B pled guilty to two misdemeanor charges; third-degree assault and reckless endangerment. She admitted paying a friend $5,000 to beat up a pair of bartenders at a strip club in Queens. She was sentenced to 15 days of community service and placed on a three-year order of protection.

When a fans suggested she renegotiate the “Call of Duty” deal, Cardi revealed it’s too late. “I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago …I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time,” she explained.

I couldn’t make it cause of court couple weeks ago …I wasn’t able to do the shoot on time https://t.co/WpDSToxvub — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 28, 2022

After sentencing, Cardi B said she’s learning to be accountable for her actions. She confessed to making “some bad decisions in my past that I am not afraid to face and own up to.”

She told TMZ, “I’m looking forward to moving past this situation with my family and friends and getting back to the things I love the most — music and my fans.”