Cardi B Pleads Guilty To Beating Up Strippers, Sentenced To Mandatory Community Service

Cardi B took a plea deal today to avoid serving time in jail over assaulting to strippers at a club in Queens! Read more!

Rapper Cardi B appeared in court today (September 15th ) and copped the plea over a wild fight at a strip club in Queens.

The rapper was accused of ordering an entourage to attack Baddie Gi and Jade, who is 6ix9ine’s girlfriend.

The two sisters were bartending at Angels Strip Club when Cardi and her crew pounced on the pair.

The rapper was accused of throwing a bottle at the pair, who were physically assaulted over claims that Jade cheated with Cardi’s husband, Offset.

The case was set to go to trial today, but Cardi B showed up in court in an all-white outfit to accept a plea deal.

Cardi pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment, which are misdemeanors.

The rapper has to do 15 days of community service, and she has been ordered to stay away from Baddie Gi and Jade for the next three years.

In October of 2021, the rapper turned herself in and pleaded not guilty to charges that included reckless, endangerment, and assault.