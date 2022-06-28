Cardi B Announces New Song “Hot Sh*t” Features Kanye West & Lil Durk  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B also revealed that she is moving in a different direction: “It’s something that I feel like you haven’t heard from me before.”

Cardi B has a new single coming, and after teasing the track earlier this week, she’s giving her fans some more info.

The Bronx native announced that her” very masculine” forthcoming single “Hot Sh*t” features Kanye West and Lil Durk and has been sitting on the back burner for almost three years.

Belcalis shared the cover art on social media and revealed that “Hot Sh*t” arrives on Friday (Jun. 27), featuring the two Chicago-bred rappers.

Hot S### featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West 🔥🔥🔥



THIS FRIDAY JULY 1 🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/Ff7GJJ6xmU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 28, 2022

Lil Durk took to Twitter to declare, “Friday we shaking the world I promise 🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪🌪” Cardi consigned the statement replying, “YOUR VERSE THO 🔥🔥🔥😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨”

Cardi B also joined her fans to discuss the new music during a Bardi Gang Twitter Space. “I have this record already for almost three years,” she said. “I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP.’ It is everyone’s favorite.” She then added, “The record is very masculine too.”

.⁦@iamcardib⁩ hopped into a #BardiGang Twitter Spaces to talk “Hot S###” f/ Lil Durk and Kanye West: “I have this record already for almost three years. I think this record is actually older than ‘WAP.’ It is everyone’s favorite.” pic.twitter.com/TnQWFBxzZU — Eric Diep (@E_Diep) June 28, 2022

Cardi B Announces New Music

Furthermore, Cardi B plans on coming right back with new music after dropping the upcoming single. “I’m already working on the next record,” she announced. “I’m already planning the rollout for the next record. It’s not gonna be a couple months, this and that, after this record. I know I’ve been really lowkey with s###, but I’m ready to be outside outside outside.”

While explaining that the song will arrive without an accompanying video, Cardi revealed her frustrations. “With the promo, I just don’t feel like doing too much this time around,” she said on Instagram Live. “Because I’m just exhausted with everybody.”

Elsewhere on the Livestream, she also let slip that she’s moving in a different direction on this song. She continued, “I’m so tired of people not doing their f*cking job correctly,” Cardi B added. “I’m so tired of people just doing things their way. Just…I’m just over it, you know what I’m saying? I’m over it. I’m gonna put this record [out], if it do good, it do good. I think it’s gonna do good ’cause at the end of the day, the record is amazing. I love the record. It’s something that I feel like you haven’t heard from me before.”

Part 2 of her statement. pic.twitter.com/OXG5VFr8Nx — Tony M. Centeno (@_tonyMC) June 27, 2022