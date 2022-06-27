Cardi B Reveals Release Date For New “Hot Sh*t” Single

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Check out the Grammy winner’s teaser for the upcoming song.

This week will see the arrival of Cardi B’s next single. The Bronx-bred rapstress let her global fanbase know she is coming back with the “Hot Sh*t” track this week.

“My new single ‘Hot Sh*t’ available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨,” tweeted Cardi B on Sunday night. This announcement came after the recording-breaking rhymer teased new music on Twitter.

Cardi also shared a 15-second video snippet on social media. It is not clear if the visuals are just a promo clip or a teaser for an upcoming full-length music video.

My new single “Hot S###” available everywhere THIS FRIDAY 7/1 🚨🚨



Tomorrow 8pm I got another surprise for yall, tune in 😘 pic.twitter.com/tMHJcAteum — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 27, 2022

2021’s “Up” is Cardi B’s most recent single as a lead artist. Last year, the 29-year-old rapper/actress also worked with R&B singers Normani (“Wild Side”) and Lizzo (“Rumors”) on Billboard Hot 100 Top 20 hits.

For 2022, Cardi B teamed with two other R&B vocalists. An extended version of Summer Walker’s “No Love” with Cardi and SZA arrived in March. The former reality show star also embraced the Bronx Drill movement by hopping on Kay Flock’s “Shake It” along with Dougie B and Bory300.

The 3x-Platinum Invasion of Privacy came out in 2018. Cardi B’s debut studio LP won Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards. The Atlantic Records-released project holds the record for the longest-charting female rap album of all time.