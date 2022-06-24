Did Cardi B Tease Her Sophomore Album Is On The Way?

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

All it took was Cardi B to post four emojis on Twitter for her Bardi Gang fanbase to sit up and take notice. Some of her most dedicated followers now believe a new body of work is dropping soon.

On June 23, Cardi simply shared, “🚨🚨😉👠.” That tweet was enough for sections of the internet to speculate that the Bronx, New York native was finally ready to release her second studio LP.

Two days earlier, the self-described Trap Selena wrote, “Just a little reminder 😉 feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them… P.S.- I’M GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND 😛.”

2020 saw Cardi B break streaming records and trigger conservatives when she partnered with Megan Thee Stallion for the sex-positive collaboration “WAP.” The song is currently certified 7x-Platinum and its video has over 464 million views on YouTube.

Just a little reminder 😉 feeling like 2020 when I had to come out and STEP to remind them …..P.S-IM GONNA STOMP THIS TIME AROUND 😛 pic.twitter.com/SRtDE8G9Ij — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 21, 2022

🚨🚨😉👠 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 23, 2022

Cardi B Achieved Commercial & Critical Success With 2018’s Invasion of Privacy Album

Back in 2017, Cardi B broke out as a mainstream music star with her “Bodak Yellow” single. That Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper became the lead single to Cardi’s debut studio album Invasion of Privacy.

The 3x-Platinum Invasion of Privacy is the longest-charting album by a female rapper in history. IOP also became the first solo female rap project to win Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards. Plus, it topped numerous publications’ year-end lists for 2017.

In addition, Cardi B’s Invasion of Privacy hosts the former Hot 100 #1 single “I Like It” with Bad Bunny and J Balvin. The RIAA certified both “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” as Diamond (10 million units). Cardi is the only female rapper to have more than one Diamond Award.

There were rumors that Cardi would let loose a new single with a “top male artist in the Hip Hop game” on June 17. However, the former Love & Hip Hop: New York cast member denied those reports. She did claim to have “technical difficulties” that prevented her from releasing her sophomore album sooner.

For BARDIGANG cause y’all be talking slot of s### 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HZqSo81an1 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022