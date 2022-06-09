Cardi B Reacts To Reports Of A New Single Dropping Soon

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Is Cardi B finally ready to release another single? According to one article, the recording artist born Belcalis Almánzar is dropping something new next week.

Page Six reports Cardi B worked with a “top male artist in the Hip Hop game” for a new song. Supposedly, this collaboration will arrive on June 17.

However, Cardi pushed back on that story. The Invasion of Privacy album creator informed her fans about a possible upcoming track and addressed the Page Six piece.

“BARDIGANG I don’t wanna gas y’all and put a battery in yall back… so I’m going to be the one to tell y’all what @PageSix wrote is not true… I actually wish but if y’all been checking in with me on Centerfold y’all know what’s been the issue😘,” tweeted Cardi B.

BARDIGANG I don’t wanna gas y’all and put a battery in yall back ….so I’m going to be the one to tell y’all what @PageSix wrote is not true …I actually wish but if y’all been checking in with me on Centerfold y’all know what’s been the issue😘 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) June 8, 2022

Centerfold is Playboy magazine ‘sonline platform led by Cardi. She serves as its Founding Creative Director. The 29-year-old Hip Hop superstar helped PLBY Group see huge financial gains in the first quarter of 2022.

As far as new music, Cardi B has not dropped a song as a lead artist since “Up” in February 2021. She did appear on Normani’s “Wild Side,” Lizzo’s “Rumors,” Summer Walker’s “No Love (Extended),” and Kay Flock’s “Shake It” over the last year.

Last month, Cardi hopped on Twitter to say, “I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that it had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

In the meantime, Cardi B has focused on promoting her non-music ventures such as her Cardi Tries series, vodka-infused Whipshots, and 2022 Reebok collection. The latest editions in the Bronx native’s sportswear line will actually arrive on June 17.