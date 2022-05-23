Cardi B’s Centerfold Platform Helps Playboy See Huge Financial Growth

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“Cardi rockin’ it, go buy stock in it,” raps Cardi B on her Invasion of Privacy track “I Do” featuring SZA. According to financial results from PLBY Group, it appears the Bronx-bred entertainer proved her point.

Last year the parent company of Playboy magazine announced Cardi B as the brand’s first Creative Director In Residence. In addition, Cardi became the Founding Creative Director and a founding member of the Centerfold platform.

“It is a dream come true to officially join the Playboy family. I can’t believe this is real,” said Cardi B in a press statement released in December 2021. “For as long as I can remember, I’ve felt connected to Playboy. It’s truly the original platform for uncensored creativity and I’m inspired by its incredible legacy of fighting for personal freedoms.”

Cardi B added, “I’m also excited to launch our new creator-led platform, Centerfold. Creators today deserve to express themselves freely and unfiltered. They deserve to feel safe in their creativity and sexuality. And they deserve to own their future. This is what Centerfold is all about. For all those creators out there doing bold, revolutionary, truly culture-shifting things, come join me.”

The PLBY Group Announces 63% YOY Growth After Cardi B Becomes Creative Director

PLBY Group recently presented information about its first-quarter revenue for 2022 which ended on March 31. Cardi B seemingly played a significant role in the company’s year-over-year revenue rising to $69.4 million. Direct-to-consumer revenue also grew 125% year-over-year to $49.6 million.

“Our strong first quarter with 63% year-over-year growth, robust demand for our iconic brand and consumer products, and continued progress on our digital roadmap for Centerfold, are coming together into one cohesive Playboy ecosystem creating a flywheel driving long-term growth,” states Ben Kohn, PLBY Group’s Chief Executive Officer.

Ben Kohn continues, “With Playboy’s massive global reach and Centerfold as a valuable engine for organic customer acquisition, we believe we can drive significant growth across PLBY Group’s product offerings.”

Over the weekend, Cardi B shared a video on social media where she promotes a Playboy clothing collection. Her Twitter post amassed over 1.5 million views and 112,000 likes in two days. The TikTok version also accumulated 1.8 million views and 533,000 likes since Saturday.