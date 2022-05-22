Cardi B Blames Technical Difficulties For Delay In New Music

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Bronx rapper Cardi B shared an update with her fans, to explain the delay in new music from the superstar rapper. Read more!

Cardi B has revealed she is experiencing “technical difficulties” with her new music.

Late last year, the “I Like It” rapper indicated she was planning to release her second album in 2022.

But after fans began to question when they can expect the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy to drop, Cardi addressed the delays in a voice note posted on Twitter.

For BARDIGANG cause y’all be talking slot of s### 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HZqSo81an1 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 17, 2022

“I seen a lot of y’all talking s**t like, ‘Oh she doesn’t feed us…’ So when I put what I’mma put out, I’mma talk more about it because clearly I can’t talk about it now (sic),” Cardi B commented. “But I really had technical difficulties with my latest project. I had not one, not two, but like three technical difficulties on the music that I’ve been working on that … it had to be done and taken care of before I put it out.”

Despite appearing a little frustrated by the issues with making the record, Cardi promised that she will open up about the recording process at a later date.

“When things come out, that’s when I’mma talk about it. It’s nothing, like, major or crazy. Yeah, we’ll figure it out ’cause I know, I know, I know, I know you guys want that and I’m gonna give it to ya, OK? OK,” the 29-year-old added.