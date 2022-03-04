Cardi B Asks Court To Force Tasha K To Delete Defamatory Videos & Posts

Cardi B is seeking a permanent injunction against Latasha Kebe a.k.a. Tasha K after being awarded $4 million in a defamation lawsuit.

Cardi B isn’t done with her legal battle against vlogger Tasha K.

According to multiple reports, Cardi B is seeking a court order to have defamatory claims about her removed from Tasha K’s YouTube channel and social media. The Atlantic Records artist’s attorneys asked a federal judge for a permanent injunction against the vlogger in a filing on Thursday (March 3).

“Not all of the videos and posts containing the defamatory statements have been removed from defendants’ social media accounts,” her legal team noted in the court filing.

Earlier this year, Cardi B was awarded $4 million in a defamation lawsuit against Latasha Kebe a.k.a. Tasha K. Kebe was found liable of defamation, invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

But Cardi B and her lawyers want more than money for the trouble caused by Kebe. That’s why they’ve asked the court to step in and make Kebe delete what they describe as “disgusting lies” about the rapper.

“Damages alone are inadequate to address the constant ongoing threat of defendants repeating the defamatory statements,” the court filing argues. “Defendants have explicitly said that they will continue publishing the defamatory statements unless an injunction is issued.”

Kebe has accused Cardi B of having herpes and engaging in prostitution. During the defamation trial, Kebe said she’d only scrub the false allegations from her platforms if the court ordered her to do it.