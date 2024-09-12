Cardi B Breastfeeds Baby In Adorable Set Of Photos On Social Media

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B could not contain her joy and shared images of her new baby with Offset amidst their ongoing divorce.

Cardi B showed off her new bundle of joy Thursday (September 12), revealing images of her third baby.

AllHipHop.com was the first outlet in the world to break the news – the rapper gave birth to the newest addition to her family on September 7.

After almost a week of silence, Cardi took to social media and shared a series of photos and videos posted on Thursday.

In the Instagram post, Cardi B beamed while holding her newborn, accompanied by the heartfelt caption, “The prettiest lil thing,” adorned with flower and pink heart emojis.

Cardi B also confirmed that her third child was born on “9/7/24,” last Saturday.

Among the touching images, several showed the 31-year-old singer breastfeeding her infant daughter.

Notably, her husband, Offset, also appeared in the visuals shared online.

Offset, a renowned rapper who goes by Kiari Kendrell Cephus legally, shares the joy of their newborn despite the couple’s ongoing struggles.

Fans of the duo, who have followed their rollercoaster relationship, are aware the couple has faced recent tumult.

Cardi B and Offset, who married in 2017, have experienced past separations and reconciliations, but the tension peaked in July when they initiated divorce proceedings.

The legal documentation confirmed Offset as the father’s identity and indicated that Cardi B is seeking child support to aid with the new baby’s expenses.

The poignant juxtaposition of welcoming new life amid the shadow of a marriage breakdown hasn’t been lost on their fanbase.

The shared photos exude familial warmth, starkly contrasting the official separation documents filed earlier this year.

