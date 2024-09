Cardi B has given birth to her third child with Migos rapper Offset—a baby girl. A source tells AllHipHop, “She didn’t publicly announce [the pregnancy] until she was 6 or 7 months” and that labor was induced.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper announced her third pregnancy on August 1 not long after her rep told Page Six she’s divorcing Offset.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

She continued, “I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Pregnancy rumors started swirling around Cardi B in recent months. She confirmed the speculation once she reached a breaking point in her relationship with Offset, who Cardi married in 2017. They already share two other children, Wave and Kulture.

Cardi B first filed for divorce from Offset in 2020, citing irreconcilable differences, though the situation was complicated and surrounded by rumors of infidelity on Offset’s part. Their relationship had been publicly tumultuous, with several instances where Offset was accused of cheating, leading to public apologies and temporary separations. Cardi had previously expressed frustration with the ongoing issues in their marriage, stating that she wanted to prioritize her peace and well-being.

Just weeks after filing for divorce, Cardi and Offset reconciled. She later admitted that while they had their ups and downs, they were working on their marriage and that they simply had a passionate, sometimes volatile relationship. Despite the divorce filing, the couple stayed together and continued to focus on raising their children and managing their careers.

But it seems Cardi B is serious this time and that no reconciliation is on the table, however they do seem to be handling co-parenting well. Earlier this month, Cardi B and Offset put on a united front for Wave’s birthday party. Cardi was photographed dancing with her son in her arms while Offset partied in the background. He also took some time to dance with his son as he celebrated his third birthday.