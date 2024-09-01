Cardi B & Offset Spark Reconciliation Rumors Amid Impending Divorce

The Invasion of Privacy rapper filed for divorce from the Migos member on July 31, marking at least the second time she’s planned to leave him.

Cardi B and Offset put on a united front for their son Wave’s birthday party over Labor Day weekend, prompting reconciliation rumors. Cardi was photographed dancing with her son in her arms while Offset partied in the background. He also took some time to dance with his son as he celebrated his third birthday.

Cardi—who is pregnant with their third child—posted several photos and videos to her Instagram account to commemorate the party, which included burgers and mac ‘n cheese.

The Invasion of Privacy rapper filed for divorce from the Migos member on July 31, marking at least the second time she’s planned to leave him. As news of their split made the rounds, Cardi B shared an Instagram message for her unborn baby.

“With every ending comes a new beginning,” she wrote on August 1.” I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Cardi B and Offset began dating in 2017 and publicly confirmed their relationship in February of that year. The couple got engaged just 8 months later, when Offset proposed during a live performance at the Power 99 Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia. They secretly got married in September 2017, a month before the public proposal, but it wasn’t revealed until June 2018.

Their first public breakup occurred in December 2018. The primary reason for their split was due to rumors and allegations of Offset’s infidelity. Cardi B announced the breakup in an Instagram video, where she mentioned that things just hadn’t been working out between them for a long time and that they had “grown out of love.”

Offset later publicly apologized and made efforts to win Cardi B back, including a high-profile moment when he interrupted one of her performances to ask for her forgiveness. Despite the breakup, the couple eventually reconciled in early 2019, and they tried work through their relationship challenges.

But the infidelity rumors continued, and Cardi B appeared to have enough earlier this year. In July, he was reportedly spotted at a casino with an alleged ex. Although he denied the rumors, Cardi followed through with filing the paperwork. People, however, are convinced they’ll get back together sooner than later, especially after their third child is born.