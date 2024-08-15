Cardi B Believes Offset’s Fling Once Put “Juju” On Her With Chicken Foot Hex 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B claimed someone attempted to curse her with “juju,” placing a chicken foot in her Atlanta home with Offset.

Cardi B may be estranged from Offset now, but she believes one of his flings or an obsessed fan once tried to curse them with “juju,” a spiritual belief system stemming from West Africa.

During a recent Instagram live chat with her fans, Cardi B recalled a really “weird” experience after moving into her Atlanta home in 2019. The couple discovered a chicken foot wrapped in women’s clothing during an inspection of the property.

“It was so weird,” she explained. “Because it was like a chicken feet wrapped in female clothes with a feather.”

Cardi B was stumped by the mysterious item and got on the phone with her father to investigate. After visiting a spiritual and religious goods store known as a Botánica, Cardi’s dad learned the chicken foot was “bad luck.”

“Somebody was trying to put Juju in my house,” she claimed before revealing they burned the chicken foot with gasoline. “We didn’t touch that s###. We swept that s### out the house and we burned that s###, b####. So I don’t know who juju you putting over here.”

As to who left the bizarre object, Cardi B believes it was likely someone Offset was cheating with or a stalker.

“It was probably a crazy fan,” she added. “It was probably one of them b###### this n#### used to f### with.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Cardi B confirmed she was divorcing Offset and pregnant with their third child. Their marriage was plagued with cheating rumors, but the tipping point reportedly came after the Migos rapper was spotted with a rumored ex.