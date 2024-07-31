Offset & Alleged Ex-Boo Slam Cheating Rumors After Being Spotted At Casino 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Offset sparked cheating rumors after he was spotted with a woman at a casino, prompting him to hop on Instagram Live.

Offset hopped on Instagram Live to clarify the cheating rumors after he was spotted with a woman who was not his wife, Cardi B.

On Tuesday night (July 30), an Instagram blog shared a video of the Migos rapper that sent fans into overdrive. In the brief clip, Offset appears alongside a woman the outlet claimed was his “ex-boo,” Pretty Redz.

While fans ran with the rumor, slamming Offset for cheating on Cardi B, the “SET IT OFF” hitmaker didn’t let the speculation linger. He took to Instagram Live with a brief PSA to those accusing him of stepping out on his wife.

“Shawty ain’t my shawty,” Offset declared.

Offset Denies Cheating On Cardi B

Furthermore, he hopped in The Neighborhood Talk’s comment section to double down, blasting fans for spreading false rumors. According to Offset, the woman he was with is married with a baby on the way, and he denied being unfaithful.

“People really need to do the research,” he wrote. “I’m at a public place gambling at a casino with a married 8 month. Pregnant women wtf I look like being outside publicly cheating SMD!!!”

The woman in question also clarified she is not having an affair with Offset. “SMH that man wasn’t with me,” she declared. “I was already there wit my husband sister& brother and I’m 7 months pregnant… y’all really have to stop with this type of behavior.”

In a statement on her Instagram Stories, the woman revealed that she is grieving the recent loss of the father of her son.

“PLEASE RESPECT MY LATE HUSBAND!” she wrote. “I AM JUST BEGINNING TO GRIEVE!!! HAVING A NIGHT OUT WITH MY FAMILY IS DEFINITELY NOT AN OPPORTUNITY FOR CLICK BAIT!!!”

In a follow-up post, the woman shared a photo of her sonogram and blasted “sick” fans over the gossip.

Meanwhile, Offset and Cardi have been keeping their marriage under wraps after announcing a split last year following cheating rumors.

In December, Cardi B unleashed on Offset in an emotional tirade, accusing him of doing her “dirty” for years. Nonetheless, the couple have seemingly reconciled in the months since amid speculation Cardi B is pregnant with their third child.