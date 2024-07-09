Cardi B Pregnancy Rumors Swirl Following Baby Bump Claims In Recent Photo

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Is Cardi B Pregnant Again? Fans Speculate Third Child on the Way!

Cardi B appears to be rocking a baby bump in a recent photo trending on social media. The rap superstar reportedly paid a visit to her native borough of The Bronx in New York amid the Fourth of July holiday.

She was seen wearing a t########## top in several pictures and video. Cardi B, of course, enjoyed herself, handing out shots and even sending Twitter (X) and Instagram into a frenzy after hilariously reacting to what she thought were gunshots.

However, after the clips began circulating on social media, fans began speculating whether the Invasion of Privacy rapper was sporting a baby bump based on a noticeable bulge around her midsection.

This isn’t the first time as of late that the rumors started to swirl. Cardi’s performance last month caused fans to notice her choice of attire, an all-black ensemble, that some say was strategically designed to conceal her growing belly. Adding fuel to the fire, Cardi B has remained tight-lipped about the speculation, neither confirming nor denying the rumors.

Cardi B and Offset are no strangers to high-profile pregnancies. The couple welcomed their first child, Kulture Kiari Cephus, in July 2018 after Cardi announced her pregnancy in true superstar fashion by revealing her baby bump in a form-fitting white dress during her stint on Saturday Night Live. Then in 2021, Cardi shared the joyous news of the birth of their second child, Wave Set Cephus, on September 4 in a heartfelt Instagram post featuring a family photo from the hospital.

Check out an image of Cardi B above.