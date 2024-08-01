Cardi B Confirms Pregnancy Amid Divorce From Offset: “A New Beginning”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B is expecting her third child with her estranged husband Offset as she seeks to legally end their marriage.

Cardi B announced her third pregnancy on Thursday (August 1). The Atlantic Records artist revealed she’s expecting another child after her rep told Page Six she’s divorcing Offset.

“With every ending comes a new beginning!” she wrote on Instagram. “I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all renewed my power! Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion!”

She continued, “I love you so much and can not wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do! It’s so much easier taking life’s twists, turns and test laying down, but you, your brother and your sister have shown me why it’s worth it to push through!”

Pregnancy rumors started swirling around Cardi B over the past two months. She confirmed the speculation once she reached a breaking point in her relationship with Offset.

Cardi B married her estranged husband Offset in 2017. The two share two children with a third on the way.

The couple’s relationship has been turbulent with frequent chatter of Offset cheating on Cardi B. She previously filed for divorce in 2020.

Cardi B didn’t follow through on the first divorce attempt as the case was quickly dismissed. More problems emerged in subsequent years, leading to a split in late 2023.

“You know when you just outgrow relationships,” Cardi B wrote in December 2023. “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings…I GOTTA PUT MYSELF FIRST!”

Cardi B and Offset tried to save their marriage, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

“They’ve grown apart,” an insider told Page Six. “That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else. This is something she wants to do.”

Offset hasn’t publicly commented on the divorce or Cardi B’s pregnancy. Earlier this week, he denied a cheating rumor.