Cardi B Reportedly Divorcing Offset Amid Cheating & Pregnancy Rumors 

Cardi B has filed for divorce from Offset and is focused on “obtaining primary custody” of their two children.

Cardi B has reportedly filed for divorce from Offset amid months of rumors about the couple.

On Wednesday (August 1), a rep for the NYC rapper told Page Six the tipping point came after the latest infidelity rumors. Earlier this week, Offset denied cheating after a blog reported he was spotted at a casino with an alleged “ex-boo.”

Although he insisted nothing was going on, with the woman backing him up, the insider claimed Cardi has had enough.

“They’ve grown apart. That’s what drove her to this decision more than anything else,” the source said. “This is something she wants to do.”

The outlet reports Cardi B is focused on “obtaining primary custody” of their kids. The couple are parents to daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus and son Wave Set Cephus. Speculation that Cardi B is pregnant with their third child intensified just hours before news of the divorce broke.

Earlier on Wednesday, TMZ reported the rapper went to great lengths to cover up during an outing in New York. Cardi was partially hidden by staff holding umbrellas but appeared to have a prominent bump.

Cardi B & Offset Divorce “Unavoidable”

The Grammy Award winner has taken to wearing voluminous outfits or covering her midsection with large bags in recent months. She even appeared to deny the rumors last month.

The source told Page Six that Cardi B and Offset have “been trying to figure out what their future looks like for a while now,” adding, “It’s not something that happened overnight.”

They added, “They’ve both been on the same page. There wasn’t [pushback]. They’ve grown apart and that feeling has gotten stronger overtime. It’s become unavoidable,” the insider added.”

Rumors that Offset is cheating on Cardi B have swirled since the start of their marriage in 2017. They announced a split at the end of last year after the “Wanna Be” hitmaker unleashed on her husband in an emotional tirade, accusing him of doing her “dirty” for years.

Nonetheless, the couple appeared to have reconciled and were spotted on several dates in recent months.