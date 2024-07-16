Cardi B Addresses Pregnancy Rumors Amid Weeks Of Speculation 

Cardi B has been plagued with pregnancy rumors for the past several weeks as fans claimed the NYC rapper appeared to be sporting a baby bump.
However, she has finally addressed the buzzing speculation, but her response did little to confirm or deny the rumors.
On Monday evening (July 15), Cardi B got into a back-and-forth with her fans, who debated when her sophomore album would drop. One fan jokingly asked Cardi about the swirling pregnancy rumors amid the drama.
“Hey Bardi are you perganant,” they wrote. Cardi took the opportunity to respond, firing back with, “No I’m not perganant.”
While some took it as confirmation the NYC rapper confirmed she is expecting her third child, others were not so easily persuaded.
“Cardi B ends pregnancy rumors?” one fan suggested. “Ohh bardigang we r getting that tourrr. Even if she was pregnant, it’s her business if she wants a child with her OWN body she’s still human so be kind everyone.”
“Lol no friend,” someone replied. “That hottie said ‘perganant’ Cardi ain’t no perganant.”
Another fan responded to Cardi B with “’perganant’ ≠ pregnant.”
Cardi B played into the pregnancy rumors while jetting off on a recent trip to Paris. She posted a series of images of herself boarding a plane with a giant Chanel covering her stomach. She also donned an oversized Balenciaga jersey.
“B/tch I’m a motha,” she captioned her post.
Other photos from her trip to Paris to celebrate Kulture’s sixth birthday also added to the growing baby talk.
Earlier this month, fans were convinced they spotted a baby bump while celebrating the Fourth of July holiday in The Bronx.