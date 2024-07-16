Cardi B Accused Of Shading Megan Thee Stallion Over Album Sales 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B found herself accused of shading her friend and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion over comments about summer album sales.

Cardi B attempted to clarify some details about her upcoming album but found herself accused of shading her friend and collaborator Megan Thee Stallion.

Earlier this week, Cardi B teased an announcement about the long-awaited follow-up to 2017’s “Invasion of Privacy.” However, it appears some fans deduced that the album, which Cardi promised to drop in 2024, won’t arrive until much later in the year.

One fan suggested, “An album in autumn/winter will have MUCH LESS chances of getting viral hits and will earn much less streams and sales.”

However, Cardi B caught wind of the post and fired back, insisting artists’ sales have been low this summer generally.

“Please tell me which album been doing good this summer? Since you got your degree and act like you f##### know everything,” she replied.

Not Cardi shading Megan Album sales- mind you the person she replied to is a Hottie pic.twitter.com/Kz4XCihgpq — Bardi Empress🤍🖤 (@BARDlNEWS) July 16, 2024

However, many fans took it as a shot at Megan Thee Stallion, who released her self-titled LP last month, and accused Cardi B of shading her friend.

“Shady wat b####?” she clapped back at one person. “It’s the f##### truth albums are not performing as good in the summer as the ones dropping in the other seasons …The music traffic is insane, there’s thousands of songs releasing and you can’t barely get placement for more then 2 weeks because of so many dropping at a time is STATISTICS… unbend your wrist and think wit your brain not everything is messy and shady weird ass.”

In other since-deleted posts, Cardi B asserted that she isn’t a seasonal artist and has made hits year-round. She also threatened to delay the album until the summer of 2025 and followed up with a Twitter Spaces chat.

“The summer is almost done. I’m not going to give my fans two weeks of pre-orders. I told my label … when I drop my album, everything better be f###### right, from the merch to other things coming out,” Cardi B said. “I didn’t release my first album in the summertime. It was April 6 b####; you were wearing coats in muthafuckin New York on April 6.”

She added, “Ok, so you know what? Maybe I should go with what you say; I’m a just drop next summer because you said so.”

Despite her clarification, some fans still assumed Cardi B dissed Megan Thee Stallion. Check out some of the reactions below.

