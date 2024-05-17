Cardi B’s Sophomore Album Still Set To Drop In 2024, According To Atlantic Records

Cardi B upset some of her fans when she recently claimed her next album would not come out in 2024. However, the rap superstar’s label still promoted that the upcoming project will drop before the end of the year.
The official Atlantic Records X account quote-tweeted a post by Rolling Stone highlighting Cardi’s cover story for the magazine. The Warner Music Group subsidiary added commentary about the Bronx-bred performer.
“Cardi B’s upcoming album is one of the most anticipated this year. We can’t wait [to] put it out, even if we have to sneak into her studio and take it!” Atlantic Records tweeted on Thursday (May 16).
2018’s Invasion of Privacy came out via Atlantic Records. Cardi B’s debut studio LP earned 4x-platinum certification from the RIAA and won a Grammy Award for Best Rap Album.
Since 2018, Cardi has released numerous singles. “WAP” featuring Megan Thee Stallion and “Up” reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. “Enough (Miami)” peaked in the Hot 100’s No. 9 position in March.
In addition, Cardi B teased recording a Spanish-language project in the near future. She told Rolling Stone, “My country (the Dominican Republic) they listen to merengue, they listen to típico, they listen to bachata. I’m really into that.”