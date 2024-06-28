Megan Thee Stallion Claps Back At Nicki Minaj On “Figueroa” & “Rattle” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion is firing back at Nicki Minaj after the rappers became involved in an intense spat earlier this year.

Megan Thee Stallion’s self-titled album is finally here and it appears the simmering feud with Nicki Minaj is far from over.

On Friday (June 28), The H-Town Hottie dropped off Megan, the first release via her Hot Girl Productions. She seemingly addressing her feud with the NYC rapper in at least wo tracks.

On “Figueroa,” Megan opines about “P#### hoes on the internet” using her to “drive traffic” before apparently distancing herself from Nicki Minaj.

“I’m a m###########’ brat, not a Barbie,” she raps, “On go with any b#### that wanna start it.”

The song “Rattle” appears to take off where “Hiss” left off, with Megan Thee Stallion taking subliminal shots at Nicki Minaj, going off on her “haters” and rappers with ghostwriters.

“I wanted everybody right here with me, but that was my fault being too friendly,” she raps. “I was thinking everything was all good, but the whole time you was my enemy / Only time y’all n##### in agreement is when all y’all tryna go against me / Only time y’all weak hoes link up is when another b#### tryna get rid of me.”

Megan Thee Stallion: “Worry ‘Bout Your Man And Your Kid”

She also dropped off a few lines that divided social media users, who couldn’t decide if Megan Thee Stallion targeted Nicki Minaj or her former best friend Kelsey Nicole.

Four years ago, Megan joined forces with Nicki Minaj rival Cardi B on hit single “WAP,” a year after collaborating with Minaj on “Hot Girl Summer.”

“Damn b#### it been four years / Worry ’bout your man and your kid / Your life must be boring as f### if you’re still reminiscin’ ’bout s### we did,” she said.

However, in her next bar, Megan dismisses a meeting of “bitter b######,” which appears to be an obvious reference to Minaj bringing her “Super Freaky Girl (Queen Mix) to a stop on her Pink Friday 2 Tour earlier his year.

“And I ain’t worried ’bout the bitter b#### link up,” Megan added. “Y’all hoes earned them seats in the fan club.”

Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj traded shots earlier this year in an intense spat. Megan dropped “Hiss” before Nicki Minaj clapped back on “Big Foot.”

Check out the songs above and stream Megan below.