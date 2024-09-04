Cardi B Refutes Ice Spice Comparisons After Star Brim Friendship Faces Scrutiny

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Cardi B says her friendship with Star Brim is nothing like Ice Spice’s broken relationship with fellow rapper Cleotrapa.

Cardi B defended her friendship with Star Brim after their relationship was dragged into Ice Spice’s tour-related drama with former friend Cleotrapa. Cardi B refused to ignore claims about her using Star Brim in an X (formerly known as Twitter) Spaces session on Wednesday (September 4).

“Don’t compare my friendships, my situation to anybody’s s###,” she said. “That’s one. All of my friendships, even with the people I work with, are five-year plus. I don’t know why y’all see me – a light-skin girl with a brown-skin, dark-skin girl – y’all wanna compare what I have with my friends with somebody else’s s###. Don’t do that! Because we don’t do that.”

Ice Spice faced backlash for her team’s alleged mistreatment of fellow rapper Cleotrapa on tour. The experience ruined their friendship as their bad blood went public.

Comparisons to Cardi B’s friendship with Star Brim emerged on social media due to superficial aspects. Fans focused on the dynamics of a famous, light-skin rapper being friends with a lesser-known, dark-skin woman.

“We don’t see skin color over here,” Cardi B said. “We see loyalty.”

Cardi B scoffed at casual observers thinking they understood the truth of her relationship with Star Brim. The Atlantic Records artist said friendship isn’t something she takes lightly.

“I don’t trust a lot of people,” she said. “I don’t trust a lot of women … I been cool with Star since 2016.”

Cardi B told fans she needed to speak out to combat narratives about her and Star Brim. She thought the Ice Spice and Cleotrapa comparisons gained too much traction on social media.

The outspoken rapper mentioned Azealia Banks commenting on the situation as an example of the topic becoming too big to ignore. Banks was one of the prominent voices defending Cardi B and Star Brim in the online debate.