Ice Spice Slams “Entitled” Former Friend After Scathing Rant 

Ice Spice said she “genuinely was trying to help,” Cleotrapa by inviting her on tour, branding her former friend “entitled.”

Ice Spice has responded to Cleotrapa’s scathing rant, accusing her former friend of crashing out because she can’t use her famous bestie anymore.

On Monday evening (September 2), Cleo called out Ice Spice in a series of TikToks totaling over 40 minutes. She accused Ice Spice of mistreating her while on tour and claiming she was only invited as damage control after another former friend exposed the “Munch” rapper.

The rant went viral, and Cleo trended in the top spot on X (Twitter), sparking a response from Ice Spice. She hopped on a Twitter Spaces talk to set the record straight.

According to the Bronx-bred rapper, Cleo left out some key details.

“Crashing out is sad you guys,” she began. “The scary part of fame honestly is the moment that somebody feels like they can no longer use your platform or like they’re not getting exactly what they want out of a situation the way that they want it … That’s when they decide to crash out every single time. I’m noticing a pattern.”

Ice Spice Claims She Was Trying To Help Cleotrapa

Ice Spice claimed the situation saddened her, but she invited Cleo on tour because “I genuinely was trying to help her.” She explained that she only reached out at the last minute because she was just given an extra tour bus and had the space.

“You got less than 10,000 listeners and I’m sharing my stage with you,” she added. “And you feeling so entitled.”

Ice Spice also addressed Cleo’s claim that her tour managers refused to buy her a chicken salad because she wasn’t included in the budget.

“But that’s what the f### I get for trying to be a good person,” she asserted. “We was having fun. So for you to try to sit here and complain about a chicken salad? You never came to me talking about a chicken salad, what are you really talking about right now.”

Ice Spice then turned to Cleotrapa’s gripe over security’s refusal to carry her luggage.

“You thinking that my people’s that work for me is supposed to work for you too. That’s so crazy to me,” she said, claiming that Cleo barged into the bathroom “while I’m butt ass naked trying to press me about some bags that you got to carry.”

Moreover, Ice Spice questioned why Cleotrapa would be friends with her for two years if she’s is “soulless and dark?”

“I didn’t even know you got off the bus,” she insisted. “And you gone send me an essay with an intro, body and a conclusion and you want me to try to like analyze this s### and figure out how I’m wrong when all I did was share my stage with you when I ain’t even have to do that.”