Cleotrapa Torches Ice Spice In Bombshell Rant Exposing Former Friend Over Tour Antics 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cleotrapa claims Ice Spice was using her to repair her image after another friend exposed her, damaging her reputation.

Ice Spice is being called out by her former friend Cleotrapa in a scathing rant over alleged mistreatment on tour.

On Monday evening (September 2), the rapper and influencer slammed the “Munch” hitmaker in a four-part TikTok video series. Cleo claims Ice Spice only invited her on tour to rebuild her image after another former friend exposed Spice for speaking badly about people including Cleo and Nicki Minaj.

https://twitter.com/iamcleotrapa/status/1829593614823162075

Nonetheless, Cleo began to see Ice Spice as “calculated” and claimed that Ice Spice “uses me for her rollouts” and other promo. “Cuz we never chilled on some like chill hit bro,” she explained. “It was always in the blogs the next day and the song is dropping too.”

Cleotrapa said she is only shedding light on what happened during the tour because fans deserve to know who Ice Spice really is behind the star persona.

Cleo became emotional and began tearing up as she explained that Ice Spice was “intimidated” by her confidence. She said that she can get past misunderstandings with friends but “You actually have one time to show me that you are jealous, intimidated, untrustworthy, fake, disloyal, ingenuine, manipulative and calculated.”

According to Cleo, Ice Spice only gave her a day to prepare for the tour but assured her that they would be staying together and all her expenses would be covered. Cleo wasn’t on the official tour bill and said Ice Spice didn’t promote the flyer she made. Additionally, Cleo claims she would perform before the concert’s scheduled start time.

Cleotrapa Claims “Everything Changed” After She Confronted Ice Spice

Cleo said the first few days of the tour were “cute” but “things go left” after she confronted Ice Spice about an incident where security refused to carry her bags.

After that, Cleotrapa claims she was mistreated by Ice Spice and her team and recalled multiple tour mishaps. Production would stick her in bathrooms claiming they didn’t have a dressing room for her and she was forced to come out of pocket for her hotel rooms until Ice Spice’s hairdresser let her stay with her. She claimed production told her she wasn’t in the budget and refused to pay for a chicken salad.

On another occasion, she discovered a bag she had left in Ice Spice’s dressing room was placed outside. She later discovered that $700 had been spent on her credit card.

In another incident, Cleo seemingly confirmed Ice Spice’s rumored relationship with her producer Riot.

https://twitter.com/TheZodiacHeir/status/1830843695144353983

The revelations came about after fans noticed Cleopatra unfollowed Ice Spice on Instagram and accused her of ditching her friend as soon as she got the tour bag.

However, Cleo revealed she was not paid, stating, “I was played, betrayed & unpaid.” She explained, “I never had a problem with not being paid btw I knew. I just want everyone to stop thinking I was paid cause I wasn’t.”