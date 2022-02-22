Cardi B Bashes World Leaders Amid Ukraine-Russia Crisis: “Stop Tripping About Power”

Cardi B said world leaders should be focused on their citizens as she voiced her opinion on the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Cardi B has used her huge platform many times in the past to discuss social issues and share her political beliefs.

When a Twitter user asked her thoughts “about this whole Russia thing,” Cardi B was frank as ever in her response.

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens),” she replied. “Besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about whose really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis.War,sanctions,invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about. https://t.co/25qemEtzF9 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) February 22, 2022

When someone suggested that Cardi B did not write the tweet, the rapper and business mogul recorded a video response to give further insight.

Cardi began by confirming she had not been hacked. She told her followers she wanted to say “a lot of things” but is choosing to mind her business. She joked that because of her big platform, she might “get killed” for saying the wrong thing.

Following on from her tweet, Cardi B declared she was not on the side of either Russa or NATO but the citizen’s side. “At the end of the day the world is having a crisis right now,” she explained. “There’s inflation not only in America but everywhere in the world. It’s really hard to get the economy back up.”

She then mentioned embargoes and goods shortages while noting “China’s not really messing with us” adding to the issues. Cardi B also shared her frustration and her hopes for a resolution. “I really wish that all world leaders right now just really come with a logical conclusion but … whatever,” she said with a sigh.