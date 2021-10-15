Cardi B Blames Republicans & Allies For Her Newfound Silence On Politics

Cardi B explained why she stopped talking about politics after a Twitter user questioned her silence on political topics.

Cardi B revealed why she stopped talking about politics on social media.

After a Twitter user questioned why Cardi B went silent on political matters, the multi-platinum selling rapper responded in a retweet. Simply put, she was sick of dealing with the backlash.

“I was tired of getting bullied by the republicans and also getting bashed by the same people I was standing up for,” she wrote.

Cardi B won’t discuss politics anymore, but she’s not afraid to clap back at insults. When another Twitter user reacted to her explanation by claiming she sounded “slow,” the Atlantic Records artist retorted with a jab of her own.

“It was the only way YOU would of understand me,” she tweeted.

The New York native often spoke out about politics over the past few years. She was one of the most vocal celebrities raising voter awareness in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election.

Although Cardi B was a supporter of Bernie Sanders, she endorsed Joe Biden once Biden became the Democratic nominee. She even had a one-on-one conversation with the current president in an interview facilitated by ELLE magazine.

Cardi B has shared her thoughts on topics such as police brutality and foreign affairs too. Her opinions and music have routinely made her a target of criticism from Republicans.

Right-wing commentators Tomi Lahren and Candace Owens are two of the notable names who’ve publicly clashed with Cardi B. The “Bodak Yellow” creator has also faced so much harassment from Donald Trump supporters that she had to hire a private investigator at one point.