Cardi B Becomes The First Female Rapper To Earn Two Diamond Certifications

Cardi B was the first female to achieve diamond certification with “Bodak Yellow,” and now she has done it again with “Girls Like You.”

Cardi B is arguably one of the most decorated female rappers ever and now she has added to her accolades with another huge win as it was announced she has earned another “RIAA” diamond certification.

First came the news today that “Girls Like You” by Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B sold 10,000,000 units achieving diamond status.

Shortly after, Chart Data announced that Cardi B became the first and only female rapper to have earned diamond certification with two songs.

.@iamcardib becomes the first female rapper to earn two @RIAA Diamond singles. — chart data (@chartdata) November 30, 2021

Cardi Says “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend”

The outspoken performer reacted to the news with a classic response, “Diamonds are a girl’s best friend,” she wrote on Twitter.

Diamonds are a girl’s best friend 💎💋 https://t.co/vjwVKsMCZA — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 30, 2021

She added, “Wow I got two Diamond records!” and tagged her collaborators on “Girls Like You,” Maroon 5. “Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song,” Cardi B wrote. “This is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it. I’m forever grateful”

Wow I got two Diamond records! Thank you sooo much @maroon5 for including me on this song and this is the song I cater to my daughter every time I perform it.I’m forever grateful 🥲 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 30, 2021

Only one female artist, Katy Perry, has more than Cardi. The “I kissed A Girl” signer currently has 3 diamond singles. Meanwhile, Lady Gaga is tied with Cardi B for second place with 2 diamond records.

“Girls Like You” debuted at number 94 on the “Billboard Hot 100” and rose to number four following its first week after the video’s arrival. Notably, the huge jump, 90 positions, was one of the biggest ever. The single reached the No spot on its 17th charting week.

Cardi B made history when “Bodak Yellow” earned diamond certification earlier this year; the first female battle rapper to have achieved that accolade. The accompanying video became Cardi’s second YouTube video with a billion views.

Watch the Cardi B In the Video for “Girls Like You” Below