Cardi B Blames Album Delay On “Anxiety” After Clapping Back At Fan Questioning Her Passion 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B admitted, “making music to me has become a job that gets me anxiety,” but performing reawakens her passion.

Cardi B opened up about the delay over her highly anticipated sophomore album, revealing her anxiety is causing a hold-up.

Fans have waited for more than three years for the follow-up to 2018’s Invasion of Privacy, and the pressure to create is affecting the NYC rapper.

“Before, I’m not even gonna front, like around 2018, 2017, 2016, 2015, I used to love to make music, but now, making music to me has become a job that gets me anxiety,” she explained. “Because everyone just critique everything that I do. Sometimes you don’t want to do something that makes you feel that much anxiety.”

Despite recording multiple tracks for a new project, Cardi B remains unsatisfied. “I feel like I got so many songs and I just don’t like nothing,” she explained before adding, “I feel like nothing is good enough. I got so much f#####’ money saved up that I just be like, yeah, whatever the f###.”

However, her anxiety hasn’t affected her passion for performing, as Cardi B noted, referencing her heavily criticized “little show” at Art Basel, which earned her a cool $1 million for a 35-minute performance.

“Every single time I perform, something wakes up in me and I remember why I do this. Because I love this,” Cardi explained. “I love to perform. Performing is my passion.” Check out her comments in the clip at the end of the page.

Earlier this week, Cardi clapped back at a fan questioning her love of music, suggesting she should have stuck to reality TV.

“I am passionate,” Cardi B replied in a since-deleted tweet. “I’m actually overly passionate that’s why I don’t drop lackluster music. And if I drop something that ain’t my best I make sure the next song or verse is my BESTEST.”