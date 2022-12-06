Cardi B Blasts Casey Anthony: A Disgrace Of A Mother

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

#CardiB has something to say about #CaseyAnthony and her deceased daughter.

Many people around the world are still engrossed in the tale of Casey Anthony, a Florida mother accused of killing her 2-year-old daughter in 2008. Hip Hop star Cardi B appears to be one of those people.

In 2011, an Orange County jury found Casey Anthony not guilty of first-degree murder and three other charges related to the Caylee Anthony case. The verdict shocked much of the nation at the time.

Last month, the Peacock streaming service premiered a new docuseries titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies. The three-part program features Casey Anthony providing her side of the story.

Cardi B Suggests The Anthony Family Knows What Happened To Caylee

Apparently, Cardi B has been following the latest media attention on the death of Caylee Anthony. The Invasion of Privacy album creator took to Twitter to share her thoughts about the Anthony legal saga.

“I don’t give a [damn] how they flip it, switch it, turn it, toss it – Casey Anthony is a disgrace of a mother and she shouldn’t have a uterus,” tweeted Cardi B on Monday afternoon.

The NYC-raised Grammy winner continued, “I don’t feel bad for her or for the daddy. YALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED to that baby!!!!” Cardi’s tweet collected over 4,300 retweets and 39,000 likes.

I don’t give a deum how they flip it ,switch it,turn it ,toss it Casey Anthony is a disgrace of a mother and she shouldn’t have a uterus.I don’t feel bad for her or for the daddy YALL KNOW WHAT HAPPENED to that baby !!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) December 5, 2022

Cardi Previously Clashed With Accused Murderer Carole Baskin

This is not the first time Cardi B made headlines for sharing her opinions about a true-crime television documentary. Two years ago, she feuded with Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin of Tiger King fame.

A significant portion of Netflix’s Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness centered around speculation that Carole Baskin killed her husband and fed him to big cats. Baskin denies those allegations. She later criticized Cardi’s “WAP” music video for supposedly glamorizing private tiger ownership.

“I’m not gonna engage with Carole Baskin on that,” said Cardi B in an interview with i-D at the time. “Like, that’s just ridiculous you know? Oh, Lord. Like, girl, you killed your g###### husband.”