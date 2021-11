Cardi B and Offset continue to invest their hip-hop fortunes wisely, with their latest piece of real estate in New York!

Cardi B is “so proud” of herself after buying a New York home with husband Offset.

The “WAP” star took to Instagram to share a snap of herself standing in the grand foyer of the property, writing: “These days I don’t just live one place, I’m everywhere due to my work. One thing for sure I needed a home in my home city of NY!”

“I’m soo proud of myself. I work so hard for my children to be comfortable everywhere they are regardless of work. Me and my husband have always dreamed of having a crib in NY, and we have decided to add to our portfolio of homes, along with Atlanta and LA. Now having a home in NY, I can have get togethers with my family all the time!!”

Cardi, who grew up in New York’s Washington Heights, added that while she’s thrilled her hard work is paying off, she still has more things in her life she wants to achieve.

“I have accomplished so many things yet I still feel far from all the goals I want to accomplish,” she concluded. “This is one dream I can cross off… Let me know if ya’ll want a mini tour!”