Cardi B Celebrates Her Birthday With Star-Studded “Dirty Thirty Cabaret” 

Offset gifted Cardi B a rare Richard Mille watch at the Los Angeles bash where family and friends were entertained by burlesque dancers.

Cardi B celebrated her 30th birthday with a cabaret-themed extravaganza attended by her family and celebrity friends.

The dress code was burlesque, and the guests and the entertainers did not disappoint. They filled the nightclub and cocktail lounge Poppy in Los Angeles, California, with sequins and feathers for “Cardi’s Dirty Thirty Cabaret.”

The Bronx rapper was stunning in a busty red bejeweled corset and huge showgirl-style feathered headdress. Her husband, Offset, matched her perfectly in a white suit with red accessories.

Made it to 30 with 2 cribs,6 whips,multiple properties and bless kids pic.twitter.com/giZkW1ozNU — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 13, 2022

Cardi B partied the night away with a slew of celebrity pals. YG, Chance The Rapper, Tyga, Chloe and Halle Bailey, DDG, Karrueche Tran, and Ice Spice all celebrated with the birthday girl.

Offset gifted Cardi B a rare Richard Mille watch while at the birthday bash. Then at home, he decked out their mansion with red rose floral arrangements.

“I will never drink Hennessy again!!!!” Cardi tweeted the morning after.

I will never drink Hennessy again!!!! — Cardi B (@iamcardib) October 12, 2022

Last month, the “Big 14” hitmaker revealed his struggle at sourcing presents for the woman who has everything.

“First off, she has everything,” Offset told E! News last month ahead of Cardi B’s birthday. “Second off, she doesn’t want anything. Third off, I’m gonna get her something because she deserves it. It’s getting harder and harder.”

However, now he prefers to buy gifts that are investments in their family’s future. “That’s why I bought her a home last year,” he explained. “Made a lot of money from the houses we’ve got now, and it’s like, I’m trying to stay at that angle.”

In addition to celebrating another year around the sun on Tuesday (Oct. 11), Cardi B also picked up another historic accolade. The Recording Industry Association of America confirmed Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” and “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny passed the 11x-Platinum milestone.

The achievement means Cardi B is the first and only female rapper to have multiple songs exceed Diamond status (10 million units).