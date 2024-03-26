Cardi B Challenges Foes To Fight Her As Swears Off Rap & Social Media Disses

Cardi B said she wants to be left alone. She’s tired of beefing with rappers and dealing with social media antics.

Cardi B offered to fight anyone who had a problem with her because she’s sick of rap beef and social media drama. The Atlantic Records artist explained her new approach to handling personal issues with other women on X (formerly known as Twitter).

“I’m done with b######,” she said on Spaces. “I’m done with the arguing. If anybody wanna see me, they can fight me. I got short nails now. So, if anybody got an issue with me, they can link up and they can fight me. But I’m not going no back-and-forth no more with no b#### on Instagram, on social media, on records or nothing ‘cause that s### been [happening] for six years already. And guess what? No matter if I’m right or wrong, I always look like the villain. But y’all need to leave me alone. Leave me alone!”

Cardi B asked men to stop bickering with her too. She questioned why a grown man would antagonize her unless he wanted to fight one of her cousins or friends.

“I’m not gonna be beefing with no n#### with a dick,” Cardi B said. “I’m not gonna be doing that. I’m not doing that. I can’t fight no man. I’ma have to shoot you or something. I can’t fight a n####. And I’m not gonna be arguing with a n#### neither. I don’t know nothing about them. I don’t know nothing about you. I don’t bother you … So, I’m not gonna be doing back-and-forth with nobody. Leave me alone ‘cause I ain’t bothering nobody. I’m actually being one of the most unproblematic female rappers.”

The hitmaker vented on social media a little over a week after she released her new single “Enough (Miami).” The song’s music video surpassed 8 million views on YouTube as fans await Cardi B’s sophomore album, which is expected to drop later this year.