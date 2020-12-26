EXCLUSIVE: Cardi B Pulls Off Christmas Miracle! $30 Million Legal War With Former Manager DONE

(AllHipHop News)
Cardi B has finally settled a two-year, $30 million battle with her former manager Klenord “Shaft” Raphael, who claimed he discovered the world-famous rapper in 2015.
Shaft filed a $10 million breach of contract lawsuit against Cardi in April of 2018, claiming the rap star tossed their agreement aside to sign with Quality Control, and that her husband Offset threatened him in the process.
On Christmas Eve (December 24th), Cardi was handling business in court, where she secured a huge win, which should pave the way for a brand new album at some point in the future.
“This action, including all claims and counterclaims, is hereby dismissed in its entirety with prejudice against all parties. The parties have further agreed that all parties to this action shall bear their own costs and attorney’s fees,” according to documents obtained by AllHipHop.com.
Shaft’s original lawsuit claimed he helped her with her big break by securing her appearance on “Love & Hip Hop.” Shaft also said he connected her with publishers and the producers who created her breakthrough hit “Bodak Yellow.”
But the Bronx, New York rapper filed a $30 million counterclaim, accusing Shaft of jerking her since she signed her original deal without a lawyer.
Cardi claimed Shaft breached their original agreement by failing to provide an accurate accounting of her earnings and taking a bigger cut of her earnings illegally.
According to my lawyers alittle but more then that but it can’t be touch till my litigation is over.Its just can’t be touch till we solve the despute.But when that fat a## check hit my account all at once it’s gonna be lit .Thats why I never trip cause it’s there. https://t.co/aHibuWDOT8
— iamcardib (@iamcardib) July 17, 2020
The lawsuit snagged up Cardi’s recording career – and millions in royalties due from her label Atlantic Records – for over two years.
But Cardi pulled off a Christmas miracle now that the lawsuit has been completely dismissed – with prejudice – meaning neither party can drag the other back into court over the dispute.