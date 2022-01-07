Cardi B Says Her 4-Month-Old Son Can Talk

Cardi B took to social media to express amazement at the fact that her four-month-old son is already talking! Read more!

Cardi B has claimed her four-month-old son has already said his first words.

The “WAP” rapper welcomed her second child with husband Offset in September, and the baby is already saying words such as “yeah” and “hello.”

The singer praised her son’s achievements in a series of videos on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

“I’m not exaggerating, this baby is talking. I put this on everything I love,” she told viewers. “Yesterday, I was like, ‘You love Mommy? Yeah?’ Then I asked him again. ‘You love Mommy?’ And he replied back ‘Yeah!'”

Insisting he didn’t reply in baby talk but with a fully-formed affirmation of love, Cardi went on to claim that he said a proper “hello” while singing along to children’s YouTube channel Cocomelon.

“I don’t know if that’s like the pandemic thing. I don’t know if this is normal,” Cardi added. “This s**t is crazy. I need a camera in his room 24/7.”

The 29-year-old then appeared to talk to her child directly, saying, “You’re talking, and you just turned four months today. You’re talking for real.”

Cardi and Offset have not publicly disclosed their son’s name. They are also parents to three-year-old daughter Kulture.