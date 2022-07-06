Cardi B Claims “Greatest Hip-Hop Albums” Ranking of ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Was A Setup

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Cardi B responded to backlash she received when Rolling Stone ranked her debut album at No. 16 on their Greatest Hip-Hop Albums list.

Cardi B has spoken up about Rolling Stone’s latest 200 Greatest Hip-Hop Albums list, and she is not happy. She claims the outlet set her up with the ranking of her Invasion of Privacy project.

Belcalis admitted she had seen the reaction to the No. 16 placement of her debut album, which ranked her above several other classic Hip-Hop albums, including Nas‘ Illmatic. Cardi discussed the criticism during a recent appearance on Angela Yee’s Lip Service podcast.

“They was dragging me like, ‘How dare them put Cardi before Nas,” she said. “I was like, oh my goodness. I just woke up and I’m getting my ass dragged.” She added, “I didn’t even ask for this.”

She continued, and while she acknowledged the impact of projects like Illmatic, she said she wasn’t responsible for the list. “I do understand how people will feel sentimental about things,” Cardi B explained. “I understand that but it’s like, b####, I ain’t m############ ask for it.”

Furthermore, Cardi B says she doesn’t deserve all the backlash from the naysayers because of the album’s popularity. “I understand that people feel a certain type of way. But don’t try to disrespect me or my work or my album,” she added. “Because your mother was listening to my s###, your b#### was driving, listening to f###### ‘Be Careful.’ All y’all b######, all y’all hoes. So it’s like, don’t even try it.”

However, Cardi B placed the blame on Rolling Stone for “trying to set me up,” adding, “You got my ass dragged on a f###### Tuesday for no reason.”

Nonetheless, the “W.A.P.” hitmaker said Invasion of Privacy is also a classic and said she won’t stand for the hate. “Don’t drag my s###,” declared Cardi B. “Don’t f###### disrespect my craft.” Check out the clip and watch the full episode below.