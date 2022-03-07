Cardi B Claps Back After Calling Out “Weird” Industry Players In Her DMs

Cardi B clapped back on Twitter today when she was called “goofy” after calling out “industry b######” who act weird in her DMs.
Belcalis took to Twitter on Sunday (Mar. 6) to complain about women in the industry playing games via private messages.
“I wish I can show y’all my DMs,” she wrote, followed by a series of crying with laughter emojis. “On GOD these industry b###### are weird and p####. Y’all really don’t have a mind of your own and everything is a game to y’all.”
When a Twitter user responded, “You p#### to can never use the @ though,” Cardi B was quick to defend herself. According to Belcalis, she doesn’t need to tag anybody because she already confronted the offenders directly.
“I don’t have to put a @” she replied. “Cause I definitely let them have it directly in the DM so they know this tweet about them ..YOU JUST DONT KNOW !”
When somebody else asked Cardi, “then why you tweeting about it goofy?” she ran out of patience and clapped back with a visual aid.
“Cause Twitter ask to tweet what’s happening,” she wrote sharing a screengrab of a blank tweet. “And that’s what the f### is going on you dick chewing geese.
Cardi B x Latto?
Meanwhile, Latto had Cardi B fans excited after teasing a collab which many said could be the “W.A.P” hitmaker. She shared a snippet of a new song while teasing clues about its feature. “Wheelie” will feature a rapper with a diamond record who is a parent and has attended the met gala. While some suggested it could be Nicki Minaj, many people said it sounds more like a Cardi B song.
Fans will have a short wait to see if Cardi B features on the track. Latto revealed “Wheelie” arrives on March 11.