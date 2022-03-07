Cardi B Claps Back After Calling Out “Weird” Industry Players In Her DMs

Cardi B responded to Twitter users who had something to say about her post calling out people in the industry who play games in her DMs.

Cardi B clapped back on Twitter today when she was called “goofy” after calling out “industry b######” who act weird in her DMs.

Belcalis took to Twitter on Sunday (Mar. 6) to complain about women in the industry playing games via private messages.

“I wish I can show y’all my DMs,” she wrote, followed by a series of crying with laughter emojis. “On GOD these industry b###### are weird and p####. Y’all really don’t have a mind of your own and everything is a game to y’all.”

I wish I can show y’all my DMs 🤣😂😂😂😂🤣🤣on GOD these industry b###### are weird and p####. Y’all really don’t have a mind of your own and everything is a game to y’all. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 6, 2022

When a Twitter user responded, “You p#### to can never use the @ though,” Cardi B was quick to defend herself. According to Belcalis, she doesn’t need to tag anybody because she already confronted the offenders directly.

“I don’t have to put a @” she replied. “Cause I definitely let them have it directly in the DM so they know this tweet about them ..YOU JUST DONT KNOW !”

I don’t have to put a @ cause I definitely let them have it directly in the DM so they know this tweet about them ..YOU JUST DONT KNOW ! https://t.co/y1aJimFjlb — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 6, 2022

When somebody else asked Cardi, “then why you tweeting about it goofy?” she ran out of patience and clapped back with a visual aid.

“Cause Twitter ask to tweet what’s happening,” she wrote sharing a screengrab of a blank tweet. “And that’s what the f### is going on you dick chewing geese.

Cause Twitter ask to tweet what’s happening and that’s what the f### is going on you dick chewing geese https://t.co/IKe4MUNH86 pic.twitter.com/PEFglillXP — Cardi B (@iamcardib) March 6, 2022

Cardi B x Latto?

Meanwhile, Latto had Cardi B fans excited after teasing a collab which many said could be the “W.A.P” hitmaker. She shared a snippet of a new song while teasing clues about its feature. “Wheelie” will feature a rapper with a diamond record who is a parent and has attended the met gala. While some suggested it could be Nicki Minaj, many people said it sounds more like a Cardi B song.

this sounds like Cardi B 💎 pic.twitter.com/pImXCNiIpQ — 🎰 (@hitdahlatto) March 6, 2022

Fans will have a short wait to see if Cardi B features on the track. Latto revealed “Wheelie” arrives on March 11.