Latto Drops “Super Gremlin Freestyle” As “Big Energy” Hits No. 1 On Rhythmic Radio

The 22-year-old rapper closes out the year with a new track.

Alyssa “Latto” Stephens has a lot to celebrate this holiday season. 2021 was a triumphant year for the Atlanta native as she secured a spot as a rap star to keep an eye on.

Earlier this year, Latto changed her stage name from the controversial Mulatto. That was followed by the release of the “Big Energy” single which has now climbed to #1 at Rhythmic Radio.

In celebration of the success of “Big Energy,” Latto dropped visuals for “Super Gremlin Freestyle.” The track’s official music video is currently trending in the Top 20 of YouTube’s music section.

“Super Gremlin Freestyle” also arrives after “The Biggest” and “Soufside” songs. In addition, Latto contributed “Tha F**k” to the Cardi B and Halle Berry-curated Bruised soundtrack.

MTV named Latto as the Global Push Artist of the month in February. She picked up multiple award nominations in 2021, including Best New Artist and Best Female Hip Hop Artist nods at the 2021 BET Awards.

The Rap Game season one winner performed a medley of “Big Energy” and “Soufside” at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards. She made her late-night television debut last month when she performed “Big Energy” on Late Night With Seth Meyers.