The RCA Records website no longer lists a contracted recording artist named Mulatto. That’s because the Atlanta-bred rapper born Alyssa Michelle Stephens has officially changed her stage name to Latto.

Many rap fans were hoping Latto would decide to drop the Mulatto moniker. Back in January, The Rap Game reality show winner hinted at possibly switching her alias from the slur used to describe mixed-race children.

“So now I’m like, ‘Okay, my intentions [were] to never glorify being mulatto.’ So if that’s how it’s being perceived and people think I’m saying, ‘I’m better because I’m mulatto’ or ‘my personality trait is mulatto’ – that’s how they’re taking it? That’s not my intention then I need to change the matter at hand which is the name change,” said the biracial “B#### from da Souf” performer.

The new name is apparently coming with new music. Latto took to her social media accounts to reveal the cover art for an upcoming release set for May 21. The 22-year-old also posted a separate video on Twitter and Instagram where she talked about the name change.

“You got to be strategic with the word choice because it can come off a way that you don’t mean. That’s how I got in this predicament in the first place with the damn name,” admitted Latto in the clip. “That’s why you got to be proactive with the word choices.”

She continued, “You got to think ahead. Don’t think right now in the booth, going crazy. Think like when the song drops, how is that reaction gonna be? Are they gonna understand my intentions? Because that’s what happened with the name, that’s why I’m here right now because my intentions weren’t for the backlash.”

Latto’s next project will follow her 2020 debut studio LP Queen of da Souf. The extended version of that album featured appearances by Gucci Mane, City Girls, 21 Savage, 42 Dugg, Saweetie, Trina, and Lil Baby. Production was provided by J. White Did It, Murda Beatz, Hitmaka, and more.

Since her arrival on the music scene, Latto has also collaborated with other acts like NLE Choppa, G-Eazy, Chloe x Halle, Queen Naija, 2 Chainz, Chris Brown, Young Thug, Rich The Kid, Rubi Rose, and Flow Milli. Plus, the 2020 XXL Freshman Class member made a cameo in Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s record-breaking “WAP” music video.