Cardi B Claps Back At Fan Claiming She Uses Surgery For Weight Loss 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cardi B responded after a fan implied she isn’t working hard in the gym but instead has plastic surgery to mask excess weight gain.

Cardi B clapped back at a fan who suggested that she flexes in the gym for social media but is actually having plastic surgery to maintain her figure.

The “Jealousy” hitmaker has been candid with her fans over her various procedures and issues with her body. So, when one X (formerly Twitter) user insinuated that the rapper gets surgery any time she gains excess weight, Cardi B responded, despite vowing to take a break from social media just last week.

“I hate influencers who do this get all the surgery,” they wrote alongside a video of Cardi B showing off her curvy behind in a pair of exercise pants.

Cardi B finally found the exercise pants she was looking for 💪🏼 pic.twitter.com/WyUamJQULu — 212 (@212mediaTV) November 21, 2023

“Acting like they really be in the gym when really if they gain more weight they will just get surgery again smh.”

Cardi B replied, “How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat.”

She continued, “Also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is work it out! THATS WHY YOU SEE POUCHES ON LIPO GIRLS. YOU HAVE TO MAINTAIN IT!”

How vocal have I been about my procedures??? The thing is I don’t gain weight much so I’m trying to gain MUSCLE cuz it’s hard for me to maintain fat…also there’s this thing called visceral fat…It’s fat that grows under the muscle and you can’t lipo it only thing you can do is… https://t.co/M4IeijCeDW — Cardi B (@iamcardib) November 22, 2023

The Grammy Award Winner showed fans a glimpse of her grueling workout schedule earlier this year. In a TikTok video, Cardi B explained she hits the gym daily after preparing lunch for her two children. Her daily routine includes two hours of working out plus an hour of stretching.