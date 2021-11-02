Cardi B Clarifies Her Comments That Rappers “Need To Stop Doing Lean & Smoking Weed”

Cardi B caught some backlash after saying rappers “all wanna die” and make “make that slow s###” because they consume too much lean and weed.

Cardi B caused a stir following a recent Instagram Livestream and had to take to Twitter to clarify her comments.

During the stream in the early hours of Monday morning (Nov. 1) Cardi told viewers that Hip-Hop has too much “slow s###” and the clubs need her to come back and drop some new music.

“I know what n***as is missing in the club. Me! They missing me, they missing my music,” she said. “And now that I’m in the game and everything and I be seeing all these muthafuckas on Twitter like, ‘You need to have rap, you need to have bars, you need to have this…’ I want to make music to turn the f### up, ‘cause when I go to the club, that’s what n***as wanna hear.”

Cardi continued and implied the wave of “depressing” music is due to artists consuming too much marijuana and lean.

“I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again. These rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die,” she continued. “They all wanna die. All these n***as need to stop doing lean and smoking weed. You know, this the thing about these rappers, right? They got money and they start buying too much m############ weed, and too much lean and they make that slow s###.”

Again, she says this is all due to a lack of Cardi B. “The club need me,” she continued. “The strippers need me. The hoes need me. The m###########’ get money n***as need me. … I wanna shake my ass.”

Cardi B Takes To Twitter

Cardi took some heat for those comments and woke up on Tuesday morning to some backlash. Those outraged by her remarks would have to wait. The “WAP” rapper told her Twitter followers, “I’m going back to shleep.”

Ooooo naaaa cause I woke up and I’m getting drag 😩😂😂😂😂😂😂.I’m going back to shleep. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) November 1, 2021

A little later Cardi B came back to Twitter with an apology and clarified her comments using Meek Mill’s “Dreams & Nightmares” and “First Day Out” by Tee Grizzley as examples of the “perfect balance of rap and turn up”